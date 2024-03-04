An art performance at the event. (Photo: baolangson.vn)



The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in the northern border province of Lang Son has recently organised an art exchange programme with the participation of local artists and those from Pingxiang county in China's Guangxi.

The March 1 event demonstrated the cooperation and friendship between Lang Son and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and offered an opportunity for the localities to promote their images and cultural traits.In his opening remarks, director of the department Nguyen Dang An highlighted the traditional friendship between Lang Son and cities and districts of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.The two sides have co-organised various culture, sport and tourism activities, contributing to strengthening their solidarity and friendship, the official said.Lang Son and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region share a borderline of more than 231km, with 12 pairs of villages setting up twinning relations./.