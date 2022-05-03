Arrivals in Vietnam for SEA Games 31 not required to make health declarations  

The Vietnam Sports Administration has been asked to inform all foreign sports delegations to the upcoming SEA Games 31 about the suspension of the COVID-19 health declaration requirement at Vietnamese border gates, according to an urgent notice.



The notice was sent by the Ministry of Health’s General Department of Preventive Medicine, requesting the VSA to report to the SEA Games 31’s organising committee and inform other regional delegations about the new policy.



All arrivals in Vietnam no longer have to submit health declarations, starting from April 27, the Ministry of Health has announced.



Previously, the ministry has also issued a guideline for COVID-19 control measures during the region’s biggest sport event, saying that any guest who holds a position of the deputy ministerial level or above, as well as heads and deputy heads of sport delegations will neither need to show negative COVID-19 testing results when entering Vietnam nor take tests after arrival. Also, they do not need to go into mandatory quarantine.



Sport officials, referees and athletes are required to have certified negative RT-PCR/RT-LAMP testing results taken within 72 hours or rapid antigen testing within 24 hours before entering Vietnam, but not to quarantine.



The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), featuring 40 sports, is scheduled to take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities from May 12 to 23./.