Making news
Argentinian media praises Dien Bien Phu Victory
Ambito Internacional on April 24 affirmed the victory was not only significant to Vietnamese people but also a strong source of encouragement and inspiration for other colonialised countries in the world to wipe out invaders and gain national independence.
The newspaper also highlighted the heroic fighting spirit of Vietnamese troops and people under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by President Ho Chi Minh.
May 7, 1954, marks a turning point in Vietnamese people's struggle against French colonialist forces, as the Viet Minh (League for the Independence of Vietnam) under the command of General Vo Nguyen Giap successfully completed the Dien Bien Phu campaign whose legacy, along with the subsequent victories against foreign invaders, has made Vietnam a symbol of courage, combat readiness, and sacrifice for national liberation.
Reporte Asia and ABC Mundial online newspapers posted an the interview with Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentine Ngo Minh Nguyen who highlighted the enormous support from socialist countries, oppressed peoples in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and progressive forces worldwide for Vietnam's resistance war.
The diplomat emphasised that the celebration helps raise Vietnamese people's pride of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh who led the Vietnamese revolution through all hardships to glory./.