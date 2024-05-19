Making news
Argentine press praises President Ho Chi Minh's revolutionary career
Reporte Asia affirmed that President Ho Chi Minh was a great revolutionary of Vietnam who became a symbol of the resistance against colonialism and the exploitation by Western empires.
With the title "La vida y legado de Ho Chi Minh, líder de la revolución vietnamita" (The life and legacy of Ho Chi Minh, leader of the Vietnamese revolution), the article emphasised that Ho Chi Minh's legacy is a symbol that transcended historical boundaries and profoundly influenced political and social changes in East Asia during the second half of the 20th century.
It reviewed the significant moments in the revolutionary career of Nguyen Tat Thanh, who later became President Ho Chi Minh, in Europe, especially the time when he stayed in France, where he actively participated in social movements against colonialism.
Meanwhile, Resumen Latinoamericano newspaper emphasised the decisive moment when Ho Chi Minh founded the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in February 1930. It commented that the establishment of a political party representing the interests of the working class and the Vietnamese people demonstrated Ho Chi Minh's brilliance as a thinker and a strategist.
The article highlighted the significance of the signing of the Geneva Accords on July 20, 1954, on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina, which ended the French rule and recognised independence of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, officially ending French colonialism in Indochina.
President Ho Chi Minh always sought national unity and the avoidance of armed conflict, it said.
In its article, the Radio Nacional Argentina's website reported that before Uncle Ho passed away in September 1969, he had issued a final call for the resistance against the US to save the country.
Despite the war lasting until 1975, for the Vietnamese people, Presisent Ho Chi Minh remained a great architect of independence and nation liberation and reunification, the agency said./.