Making news
Argentine press features Vietnam’s victory on April 30, 1975
The ABC Mundial newspaper recalled that on that day 49 years ago, at 11:30, the flag of the liberation army flew on the roof of the Independence Palace, marking the complete collapse of the US imperialism and its puppet government in South Vietnam, as well as the complete victory of the Ho Chi Minh campaign.
Since then, Vietnam has been determined to move forward on the path of national reconstruction and development, and has achieved impressive economic growth and opened its door to the world over the past recent decades.
Although the scars of war remain, Vietnam is steadily building a prosperous future. Today, it is a key country in Southeast Asia, with a growing economy, expanding international relations and a resilient spirit that always inspires the world, wrote the newspaper.
The website of the Radio Argentina also published an article by journalist Gaston Fiorda about his feelings when interviewing Vietnamese veterans who participated in the general offensive in 1975, during his recent visit to Vietnam.
According to Fiorda, who has researched Vietnamese history for many years, nearly 1 million soldiers, more than 2 million Vietnamese civilians and more than 58,000 American soldiers died in the war. However, the Vietnamese people have overcome hatred, strived to rise from the ruins of war, build a country of development, peace and extensive integration with the world./.