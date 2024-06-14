Making news
Archers to seek last Olympic spots in Antalya World Cup
They will compete in the men's and women's individual and team recurve competitions from June 18-23.
Among them, former Olympian Do Thi Anh Nguyet carries the heavy burden of being a favourite, marking her second time in the global sport's largest festival.
Archery is one of team sports which the Vietnamese side is expected to excel in, however so far the athletes have competed in a number of qualifiers, but failed to secure a place.
In Turkey, they will face rivals from 49 countries and regions with three top teams, men and women and two top players of each category, qualifying for Paris.
Archery at the Olympics in Paris is scheduled to run over a seven-day period, from July 25 to August 4, at the Esplanade des Invalides./.