APEC 2023 opens up investment opportunities for Vietnam, US firms

President Vo Van Thuong’s trip to the US for the APEC Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities from November 14-17 is expected to open up many investment opportunities for businesses of the two countries in the time ahead.



Ted Osius, former US Ambassador to Vietnam and President of the US-ASEAN Business Council, held that there are no limits in the Vietnam-US relations, and expressed his belief that the bilateral trade and economic ties as well as people-to-people exchanges will be reinforced and deepened in the coming time.



US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper emphasised that cooperation potential between the two countries remains huge, particularly in aviation infrastructure and seaports.



US firms have also commended Vietnam’s economic development potential, and noted their hope for more business opportunities in the Southeast Asian nation. They have proposed the areas that need to be improved to help Vietnam attract more foreign investment.



President and CEO of the US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) John Neuffer spoke highly of Vietnam’s policies on high-tech and the semiconductor industry, and suggested the country soon take specific steps to lure US capital flows to the field.



Within the framework of Thuong’s trip, some localities like Ho Chi Minh City and Hung Yen organised investment promotion conferences on green growth, high-tech, carbon emission reduction and agricultural consumption, drawing the participation of US enterprises.



Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai told the Vietnam News Agency that US firms showed their interest in investing in Vietnam and its southern metropolis in particular.



Chairman of the Hung Yen province People’s Committee Tran Quoc Van said Hung Yen signed cooperation agreements with four US partners in semiconductor, high-tech, agricultural consumption and waste treatment on this occasion.



The President’s trip has contributed to materialising the joint statement on the establishment of the Vietnam-US comprehensive strategic partnership, and promoting collaboration in high-tech and green economy, as well as connectivity between localities./.