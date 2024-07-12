Ancient Sa Huynh salt-making field discovered in Quang Ngai

A salt-making field, dating back about 2,000 years of ancient Sa Huynh people, has been discovered in Duc Pho commune, the central province of Quang Ngai (Photo:VNA)

A salt-making field, dating back about 2,000 years of ancient Sa Huynh people, has been discovered in Duc Pho commune, the central province of Quang Ngai, according to Deputy Director of the Quang Ngai General Museum Doan Ngoc Khoi.

The official further said the discovery will be and important addition for dossiers to seek UNESCO’s recognition of the Sa Huynh civilisation archaeological site.

The field has an area of about 10 ha in Co hamlet, Long Thanh 2 commune, Pho Thanh ward, Duc Pho township, 800m from the ancient Sa Huynh people’s residence and 500m from their burial place. The ancient Sa Huynh people used flat, hard rock foundations and seawater to make their salt for daily life.

Today, there are still a small number of households who are indigenous residents still practicing the traditional salt-making method of their ancestors.

Researchers continue to collect artifact samples using laboratory analysis to find the exact date of the profession.

According to Khoi, the discovery is of great significance, and an important basis for comparing the salt-making fields of the prehistoric inhabitants of Sa Huynh and those in Southeast Asia and Asia./.