340 kg bomb safely disposed of in central Vietnam





340 kg bomb safely disposed of in Nghe An (Photo: VNA)

Workers in Truong Thi ward, Vinh city discovered the bomb while digging soil for a drainage system.

The bomb, 1.1m in length and 41cm in diameter was safely removed and defused at a designated site.



According to the Technology Centre for Bomb and Mine Disposal under the Engineering Command, up to 7,645 of the 8,686 communes in Vietnam’s 63 provinces and cities are polluted with unexploded ordnance (UXOs).



Statistics from the National Steering Committee for Recovery over Postwar Bomb and Landmine Impacts showed that some 800,000 tonnes of UXOs are scattered across 6.6 million hectares, or 20.12% of the country’s land, mainly in the central region, putting people in danger everyday./.