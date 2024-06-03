10th International Yoga Day celebrated in Ninh Thuan

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the south-central province of Ninh Thuan in collaboration with the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City organised a programme to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 2.

Director of the department Nguyen Van Hoa said the event is a practical activity in celebration of the 10th International Day of Yoga themed "Yoga - Empowering Women", offering a good chance for members of yoga clubs and groups in and outside the locality to exchange and share experience, contributing to promoting the development of this sport.

The event also contributed to promoting cultural exchange and strengthening the solidarity and friendship between the people of Vietnam and India, and helped Ninh Thuan introduce the image of natural beauty, culture and people to domestic and international tourists, thus attracting more visitors to the locality, Hoa said.

The yoga training movement has developed rapidly in Ninh Thuan in recent times with over 50 clubs being established, attracting thousands of practitioners.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly, by consensus, declared June 21 to be celebrated as International Day of Yoga every year, showcasing the immense popularity of Yoga worldwide and the universal acknowledgement of its benefits.

Since then, the Embassy of India has been organising International Yoga Day celebrations in Vietnam in close cooperation with local authorities and various socio-cultural organisations./.